Australian Prime Minister Confirmed Departure Of 40 Soldiers, Navy Ship To Solomon Islands

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2021) Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison confirmed the departure of 40 soldiers to the Solomon Islands on Friday, where the government has imposed a nighttime curfew after three days of riots and looting in the capital, Honiara.

"On November 26, approximately 40 Australian Defence Force (ADF) personnel from Army's 3rd Brigade, 6th Brigade and 17th Brigade will depart Townsville for Honiara," Morrison said in a statement.

Morrison stated that ADF would also deploy a navy vessel to the Solomon Islands to support the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force with maritime security. In addition, ADF aircraft would also depart Canberra on November 26 with additional Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade officials and AFP members.

"The AFP (Australian Federal Police) and ADF elements will support the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force in helping to stabilise the situation," the minister stated.

Prime Minister of the Solomon Islands Manasseh Sogavare had sent a formal request for help to Canberra based on a bilateral security treaty signed in 2017. The minister declared a 36-hour lockdown on Wednesday after protests turned violent, with a leaf hut on the premises of the country's parliament building and a traffic police station in Honiara set on fire.

