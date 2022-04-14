Australian Prime Minister Cuts Campaign Trip Short Due to Escort Car Crash - Reports

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison had to cut short his campaign trip to the island state of Tasmania after his escort car crashed, leaving four police officers injured, media reported on Thursday, citing local police

According to Australia's 9News channel, the prime minister himself was not involved in the accident.

Morrison was reportedly traveling to Tasmania ahead of elections scheduled for mid-March. The prime minister's car was escorted by another vehicle carrying four police officers. The unmarked escort car rolled near Elizabeth Town on the Bass Highway in western Tasmania, when it collided with a Mitsubishi Triton and overturned, Tasmania police said.

"Circumstances surrounding the crash are being investigated, however initial enquiries indicate that the Triton has collided with the rear of the police vehicle, while attempting to merge," the police said in a statement.

According to the broadcaster, the four police officers who were in the car and received non-life-threatening injuries were taken to hospital.

A spokesperson for Morrison reportedly said that that the prime minister was grateful for the protection ensured by his security service and wished all the victims a speedy recovery.