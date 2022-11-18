UrduPoint.com

Australian Prime Minister Denies Split With Macron Over Submarines Deal - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published November 18, 2022 | 02:00 PM

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has decided not to focus on French President Emmanuel Macron's recent statement that the AUKUS submarine deal could lead to a nuclear confrontation with China, Australian media reported on Friday.

Albanese told reporters in Bangkok ahead of Friday's APEC summit that Macron had the right to express any opinion, The Australian newspaper reported.

According to the newspaper, he added that there were no disagreements between him and Macron.

Australia, the United States, and the United Kingdom announced the AUKUS defense partnership in September 2021. The first initiative announced under the AUKUS pact was the development of nuclear-powered submarine technology for the Royal Australian Navy, which prompted the Australian government to abandon a $66 billion agreement with France's Naval Group company for the construction of diesel-electric submarines.

