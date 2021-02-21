Australian Prime Minister Gets Vaccinated Against COVID19 Marking 'Comeback' From Pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2021) Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison was among the first people to get vaccinated against the coronavirus in the country on Sunday.

"Meet Jane: the first person in Australia to receive a #COVID19 vaccine. Today is a landmark day in our comeback from this pandemic," Morrison said on Twitter on Sunday morning.

Jane Malysiak, 84, was the first person in Australia to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

"Vaccinations are free and voluntary for everyone in Australia and our own medical experts have found these vaccines to be safe and effective," Morrison emphasized in his Twitter post.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, the prime minister, as well as Australia's Chief Medical Officer Professor Paul Kelly, also got their first shots on Sunday. They were part of a small group being vaccinated at Castle Hill in Sydney.

Australia has approved the Pfizer/BionNTech and AstraZeneca/Oxford coronavirus vaccines, with the large-scale rollout set to begin on Monday, February 22.