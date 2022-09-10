Australian Prime Minister Lays Wreath at Statue of Queen Elizabeth in Canberra

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2022) Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has laid a wreath by the statue of UK Queen Elizabeth II at Parliament House in Canberra.

"There is comfort to be found in Her Majesty's own words: 'Grief is the price we pay for love,'" Albanese said on social media on Saturday, adding "This morning I laid a wreath at Parliament House to mourn the enormous loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II."

The laying of wreaths ceremony was attended by numerous members of parliament and officials from Canberra's diplomatic establishment, including Chinese ambassador to Australia Xiao Qian, according to Australian media reports.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday, at the age of 96, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland surrounded by her family, after 70 years on the Kingdom's throne. She thus became the second-longest reigning monarch in European history, after French King Louis XIV. Her eldest son, Charles III, will be officially proclaimed King at 09:00 GMT on Saturday.

On Friday, King Charles III delivered an address paying tribute to his mother and pledging to serve his country "with loyalty, respect and love."

Flags are being flown at half-mast worldwide to honor the memory of Queen Elizabeth II.