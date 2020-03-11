UrduPoint.com
Australian Prime Minister Morrison Gains Public Support After Bushfire Blow - Poll

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 11:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has re-gained public support after the country's bushfire crisis, as the incumbent leader has seen his approval ratings improve ahead of the government's unveiling of a stimulus package worth 15 billion Australian Dollars ($9.77 billion) in response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, a fresh poll published by The Guardian newspaper revealed on Wednesday.

The Guardian Essential poll showed that Morrison is now the preferred prime minister for 40 percent of Australian citizens, a rise of four percent compared to a survey published in January.

Morrison's leading rival, Labour Party leader Anthony Albanese, lost support during the previous two months and is now the preferred prime minister for 36 percent of the voter base, after polling at 39 percent in January, the newspaper reported.

The prime minister's overall approval ratings have increased from 39 percent in a February poll to 41 percent in the latest survey, while Albanese's disapproval ratings have increased by two percentage points during the previous month, indicating that Morrison may be regaining public support after the conclusion of the country's devastating bushfire season.

The Australian government will announce an almost $10 billion stimulus plan on Thursday to keep businesses afloat in the country during the coronavirus disease outbreak. Morrison has warned that the economic impacts of COVID-19 could be more severe than the global financial crisis of 2007-2008.

Morrison was slammed by the public for going on vacation in the US state of Hawaii during Australia's bushfire crisis, which began in September 2019 and reportedly burned more than 38,000 square miles of land, resulting in the deaths of more than 30 people.

