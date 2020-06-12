UrduPoint.com
Australian Prime Minister Morrison Loosens Stage 3 Coronavirus Restrictions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 02:50 PM

Australian Prime Minister Morrison Loosens Stage 3 Coronavirus Restrictions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) The Australian government has updated the terms of the third stage of coronavirus restrictions easing which is set to begin next month, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced at a news conference on Friday.

Primarily, the rule restricting gatherings to no more than 100 people is replaced with an area-based calculation system, allowing for no more than one person for every four square meters of a space the event is being held at.

"That 100 cap in step three... will be removed and will be replaced by a four square meter rule application to those premises. So depending on how large your premise is, that four square meter rule applies to each room," the prime minister explained, as quoted in a transcript of his speech published by his office.

Similarly, outdoor, sporting and cultural events can allow seated, ticketed audiences at 25 percent capacity.

Morrison went on to outline lifting restrictions in several fields which is set to be agreed on between the Federal and states governments depending on the epidemiological situation in every given region.

Australia appears to be well over the peak of infections in the country, with daily new cases barely exceeding single digits throughout late May and June.

The country has so far detected 7,289 cases of coronavirus infection, including 6,781 recoveries and 102 deaths.

