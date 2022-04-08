UrduPoint.com

Australian Prime Minister Pledges Another $19.8Mln In Military Aid To Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi Published April 08, 2022 | 11:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) Australia will provide further military assistance to Ukraine, including $26.5 million Australian Dollars ($19.8 million) in anti-tank weapons and ammunition, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday.

"The Australian Government will provide further military support to the Government of Ukraine in response to Russia's unrelenting and illegal aggression. This $26.

5 million package of anti-armour weapons and ammunitions for the Ukrainian Armed Forces will further boost the capabilities Australia has supplied that have proven critical on the battlefield so far," Morrison said in a statement.

This will bring Australia's total military assistance to Ukraine to approximately 191.5 million Australian dollars, the statement added.

"This extra support comes on top of the 20 Bushmaster Protected Mobility Vehicles we announced today that our Government is gifting the Government of Ukraine," he said.

