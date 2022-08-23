MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2022) Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese released on Tuesday a report prepared by the country's top lawyer examining the legality of former Prime Minister Scott Morrison secretly appointing himself to several ministerial posts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Solicitor-General Stephen Donahue's document, actions of Morrison and Governor-General David Hurley were formally legal and constitutional. However, the fact that the appointments were not announced to the rest of the cabinet, the parliament, and the public contradicts responsible government's principles contained in the second part of the Australian constitution.

After the release of the legal assessment, Albanese told a press conference that the cabinet had decided on a more in-depth investigation into the actions of the ex-premier. The scope of the investigation will be determined at one of the next government meetings.

"There are a range of different options available to the Government, but it is agreed that it needs to be not a political inquiry, but an inquiry with an eminent person with a legal background to consider all of the implications," the Australian prime minister added.

Albanese also instructed the country's cabinet to adopt a practice of announcing future appointments to ministerial posts in the Commonwealth Gazette ” a special media outlet used for the publication of new laws and regulations.

Concluding the press conference, the prime minister said that his predecessor, who had apologized via social media to his cabinet ministers, should ask for forgiveness not from them, but from the Australian people.

"Scott Morrison owes the Australian people an apology for undermining our parliamentary democracy system of government that we have, something that can't be taken for granted... He misses the point here completely. This is about the Australian people. That's who, at the end of the day, we are accountable for," Albanese said.

The prime minister first announced the launch of an initial internal investigation into his predecessor on August 15, after it became known that Morrison, who had served previously as head of the government, appointed himself to five key ministerial posts during the COVID-19 pandemic without informing the rest of the cabinet or the public. According to Australian observers, the publication of the legal advise on the issue is considered an extremely rare phenomenon in Australia's political practice.