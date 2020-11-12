UrduPoint.com
Australian Prime Minister Says Held Phone Conversation With Biden

Faizan Hashmi 42 seconds ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 08:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday that he had held a phone conversation with projected US President-elect Joe Biden.

"I've just spoken to President-elect @JoeBiden to congratulate him on his election. There are no greater friends and no greater allies than Australia and the US. I look forward to strengthening even further our deep and enduring alliance, and to working with him closely as we face the world's many challenges together," Morrison wrote on his Twitter page.

The prime minister added that he was looking forward to celebrating the 70th anniversary of ANZUS, the military alliance between Australia, New Zealand and the United States.

According to US media, Biden from the Democratic Party won the presidential election. He has already declared his victory.

However, his opponent and incumbent President Donald Trump has not yet admitted defeat, with his lawyers filing lawsuits with the courts of different states with demands to suspend the counting of votes and investigate alleged violations.

