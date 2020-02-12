UrduPoint.com
Australian Prime Minister Says Indigenous Policy Failing, Needs Replacing

Faizan Hashmi 40 seconds ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 03:25 PM

Canberra's policies on achieving equality between Australia's indigenous people and the rest of the citizens are failing and need replacing, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Wednesday when presenting an annual report on the so-called Closing the Gap policy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) Canberra's policies on achieving equality between Australia's indigenous people and the rest of the citizens are failing and need replacing, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Wednesday when presenting an annual report on the so-called Closing the Gap policy.

In 2008, Australia pledged to achieve seven targets under the Closing the Gap framework, including achieving full or partial equality between aboriginals and other Australians in life expectancy, child mortality, literacy, access to education, employment and other social aspects. In his speech, Morrison said that Canberra was failing to achieve most of the set goals.

"We must see the gap we wish to close, not from our viewpoint, but from the viewpoint of indigenous Australians before we can hope to close it, and make a real difference. And that is the change we are now making, together with indigenous Australians through this process," the prime minister said in his speech at parliament, as quoted by his press service.

Morrison added that the participation of indigenous Australians was essential for implementing better policies.

According to the prime minister's report, the indigenous child mortality rate is twice the amount for non-indigenous children, school attendance rates for aboriginal children have not improved over the last five years, and the unemployment rate is more than 25 percent higher for indigenous people.

In Australia, Aboriginals and Torres Strait Islanders � indigenous people living on islands administered by the northeastern Queensland state government that are ethnically distinct from Australian Aboriginals � are classified as indigenous and, according to the 2016 census, constitute less than 3 percent of the country's population.

