Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison Unveils 3-Stage Plan to Lift Coronavirus-Related Restrictions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on Friday a three-stage plan for lifting restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus and returning Australians to normal life, adding that states and territories are set to progress through the plan at their own pace.

"Our 3 step roadmap to a COVIDSafe Australia with our aim to get through these steps and get Australia working again in July this year. States and territories will set their own pace and decide the timings for each step," Morrison wrote on Twitter.

Under the plan, during the first stage of loosening social distancing measures, indoor gatherings of up to five people and outdoor ones of up to 10 people will be allowed. In addition, cafes, restaurants, stores, local playgrounds, libraries and boot camps will reopen but will be required to comply with social distancing and hygiene measures.

Local and regional trips will also be allowed.

The prime minister added that outdoor funerals involving 30 mourners and indoor funerals of 20 mourners, as well as weddings and religious gatherings with 10 attendees would be allowed.

During the second stage, gatherings involving up to 20 people will be allowed, and cinemas, theaters, gyms, beauty salons and museums will resume operations.

The final stage allows gatherings of up to 100 people, the reopening of food courts, saunas and bathhouses, as well as a complete return to the workplace. In addition, all interstate trips, as well as cross-Tasman, Pacific Island travel and international student travel will be allowed.

So far, Australia has confirmed more than 6,900 cases of the coronavirus and 97 related fatalities. Meanwhile, over 6,000 patients have fully recovered.