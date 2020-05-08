UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison Unveils 3-Stage Plan To Lift Coronavirus-Related Restrictions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 04:11 PM

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison Unveils 3-Stage Plan to Lift Coronavirus-Related Restrictions

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on Friday a three-stage plan for lifting restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus and returning Australians to normal life, adding that states and territories are set to progress through the plan at their own pace

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on Friday a three-stage plan for lifting restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus and returning Australians to normal life, adding that states and territories are set to progress through the plan at their own pace.

"Our 3 step roadmap to a COVIDSafe Australia with our aim to get through these steps and get Australia working again in July this year. States and territories will set their own pace and decide the timings for each step," Morrison wrote on Twitter.

Under the plan, during the first stage of loosening social distancing measures, indoor gatherings of up to five people and outdoor ones of up to 10 people will be allowed. In addition, cafes, restaurants, stores, local playgrounds, libraries and boot camps will reopen but will be required to comply with social distancing and hygiene measures.

Local and regional trips will also be allowed.

The prime minister added that outdoor funerals involving 30 mourners and indoor funerals of 20 mourners, as well as weddings and religious gatherings with 10 attendees would be allowed.

During the second stage, gatherings involving up to 20 people will be allowed, and cinemas, theaters, gyms, beauty salons and museums will resume operations.

The final stage allows gatherings of up to 100 people, the reopening of food courts, saunas and bathhouses, as well as a complete return to the workplace. In addition, all interstate trips, as well as cross-Tasman, Pacific Island travel and international student travel will be allowed.

So far, Australia has confirmed more than 6,900 cases of the coronavirus and 97 related fatalities. Meanwhile, over 6,000 patients have fully recovered.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Australia Twitter Student Progress July All Pace (Pakistan) Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

‘Bilawal should focus Thar where children are dy ..

8 minutes ago

Thar Foundation distributes ration package among 2 ..

7 minutes ago

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) ..

11 minutes ago

Mercury touches 46 Celsius in Sukkur

3 minutes ago

German president urges 'more cooperation' in virus ..

3 minutes ago

Prague Steps Up Security Measures in Embassy in Ru ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.