Australian Prime Minister To Call For Rule-Based Digitalization At G20 Summit

Faizan Hashmi 19 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 09:25 PM

Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison said on Thursday he will address the issue of responsibility of social media giants for harmful content on their platforms at a meeting of G20 leaders

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021)

The leaders of the world's 20 largest economies will meet from October 30-31 in Rome.

"Another key issue that I'll be raising, though, will be that we need to fully harness the benefits of digitalisation. But, in doing that, making sure the rules that apply in the real world apply in the digital world. I will continue to press, as Australia always has, and show the leadership on this issue globally that we must hold social media platforms to account," the prime minister stated at a press conference in Canberra.

Morrison added that if media platforms let users publish upsetting comments or bully people anonymously, "that's not freedom of speech, that's just cowardice."

In September, The High Court of Australia found that media outlets are responsible for defamatory comments posted on their Facebook pages by third parties. The High Court ruled media outlets are considered the publishers of such comments.

