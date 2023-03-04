UrduPoint.com

Australian Prime Minister To Visit India Next Week - India's Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published March 04, 2023 | 09:10 AM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2023) Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will pay an official visit to India starting Wednesday, March 8, India's Ministry of External Affairs informed on Saturday.

"At the invitation of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of Australia, H.E. Mr. Anthony Albanese, will pay a State Visit to India on 08-11 March 2023. He will be accompanied by Senator Don Farrell, Minister for Trade and Tourism, and H.E. Mr. Madeleine King, Minister for Resources and Northern Australia, along with senior officials and a high-level business delegation," the ministry said in a statement.

This will be Albanese's first visit to India as prime minister of Australia. He is expected to visit Mumbai and New Delhi, where he is set to meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"In Delhi, Prime Minister Albanese will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan on 10 March 2023. Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Albanese will hold the Annual Summit to discuss areas of cooperation under the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, besides regional and global issues of mutual interest," India's foreign ministry said.

The ministry said that Albanese's visit should provide further momentum to the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. India and Australia upgraded their bilateral ties from Strategic Partnership to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in June, 2020.

