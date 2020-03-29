Australian Prime Minister Toughens Rules to Stem Spread of Coronavirus

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2020) Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Sunday that gatherings of more than two people in public spaces will be prohibited to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The country has recorded 3,978 COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths. Chief medical officer Brendan Murphy told reporters that public health measures were working, including the previous ban on gatherings of more than 10 persons.

"That advice has now been strengthened to say that it should be reduced to two persons in public spaces and other areas of gathering.

States and territories will determine whether they proceed to make this an enforceable limit," Morrison said, according to the script on his official website.

Public playgrounds, outside gyms and skate parks will be closed starting Monday. Australians are asked to leave their homes only to shop for essentials, for medical care, to exercise individually or for work. Those aged 70 and over should self-isolate.