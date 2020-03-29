UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australian Prime Minister Toughens Rules To Stem Spread Of Coronavirus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 29th March 2020 | 05:20 PM

Australian Prime Minister Toughens Rules to Stem Spread of Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2020) Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Sunday that gatherings of more than two people in public spaces will be prohibited to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The country has recorded 3,978 COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths. Chief medical officer Brendan Murphy told reporters that public health measures were working, including the previous ban on gatherings of more than 10 persons.

"That advice has now been strengthened to say that it should be reduced to two persons in public spaces and other areas of gathering.

States and territories will determine whether they proceed to make this an enforceable limit," Morrison said, according to the script on his official website.

Public playgrounds, outside gyms and skate parks will be closed starting Monday. Australians are asked to leave their homes only to shop for essentials, for medical care, to exercise individually or for work. Those aged 70 and over should self-isolate.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Sunday Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Kuwait reports 20 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

Leadings players join forces against COVID-19 in l ..

1 hour ago

EPAA foils attempt to smuggle 146 endangered anima ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah extends suspension of all activities until ..

2 hours ago

MoHAP issues, renews health cards through e-servic ..

2 hours ago

Morocco registers 35 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.