Australian Prime Minister Voices Disappointment Diplomacy Failed On Assange's Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 05, 2023 | 03:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Friday he is disappointed with the fact his government failed to find a diplomatic solution to end the detention of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

"It needs to be worked through, we're working through diplomatic channels, we're making very clear what our position is on Mr Assange's case ... I know it's frustrating. I share the frustration. I can't do more than make very clear what my position is. And the US administration is certainly very aware of what the Australian government's position is," he said in an interview with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

Albanese also expressed concern over Assange's health condition.

"I am concerned about Mr Assange's mental health. There was a court decision here in the United Kingdom that was then overturned on appeal that went to Mr Assange's health as well, and I am concerned for him," he said.

When asked whether he is going to bring up this topic during talks with US President Joe Biden at the Quad leaders summit in Australia later this month, the prime minister refused to give a straightforward answer, saying that he prefers not to disclose details of future discussions.

Since April 2019, Assange, an Australian citizen, has been held in the high-security Belmarsh prison in London while facing prosecution in the US under the Espionage Act. If convicted, the WikiLeaks founder may get 175 years in prison. In December 2022, he appealed to the European Court of Human Rights to challenge his extradition.

WikiLeaks was founded by Julian Assange on October 4, 2006, but rose to prominence in 2010 when it began to publish large-scale leaks of classified government information, including from the United States.

