UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australian Prime Minister Warns Tech Giants Against Threats Over Media Industry Code

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 04:28 PM

Australian Prime Minister Warns Tech Giants Against Threats Over Media Industry Code

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Monday warned media giants, such as Facebook and Google, against threats to block news sharing on their platforms over a proposed media industry code, which would require large tech platforms to pay publishers in exchange for their news content

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Monday warned media giants, such as Facebook and Google, against threats to block news sharing on their platforms over a proposed media industry code, which would require large tech platforms to pay publishers in exchange for their news content.

Facebook has repeatedly said that it may remove its news-sharing function for Australian users in response to the actions of the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), which has been working on the code of conduct in a bid to force Facebook and Google to share revenues generated by news published on their platforms.

"And I'm quite certain we'll come to a sensible outcome on this, and it won't need coercion. Wherever it comes from, it's not something I respond very well to," Morrison said, as quoted by The Guardian.

Earlier in September, Rod Sims, the chairman of the ACCC, said that Facebook's threat to block news sharing on its platforms in Australia was "ill-timed," adding that the US media giant was already paying some media organizations for their content.

The ACCC proposed the mandatory media industry code in April as part of efforts to create fair competition in the industry.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Google Australia Exchange Facebook April May September Media From Industry Share

Recent Stories

UAE leaders greet Brazilian President on Independe ..

30 minutes ago

Cabinet approves &#039;National Policy on Vaccinat ..

30 minutes ago

RWMC anti-dengue drive in full swing

2 minutes ago

Glowing tribute paid to 1965's war heroes at Pakis ..

2 minutes ago

4 killed in separate incidents

2 minutes ago

German Cabinet Says Recording of Alleged Berlin-Wa ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.