Australian Prime Minister Warns Tech Giants Against Threats Over Media Industry Code

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Monday warned media giants, such as Facebook and Google, against threats to block news sharing on their platforms over a proposed media industry code, which would require large tech platforms to pay publishers in exchange for their news content.

Facebook has repeatedly said that it may remove its news-sharing function for Australian users in response to the actions of the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), which has been working on the code of conduct in a bid to force Facebook and Google to share revenues generated by news published on their platforms.

"And I'm quite certain we'll come to a sensible outcome on this, and it won't need coercion. Wherever it comes from, it's not something I respond very well to," Morrison said, as quoted by The Guardian.

Earlier in September, Rod Sims, the chairman of the ACCC, said that Facebook's threat to block news sharing on its platforms in Australia was "ill-timed," adding that the US media giant was already paying some media organizations for their content.

The ACCC proposed the mandatory media industry code in April as part of efforts to create fair competition in the industry.