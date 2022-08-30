Australian Regulator Asks Apple, Meta, Microsoft to Share Child Anti-Abuse Measures

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2022) An Australian regulator has issued legal notices to a number of the world's largest technology companies demanding they share the steps being taken to address the proliferation of child sexual exploitation material, warning that companies will face fines in the absence of a response, eSafety Commissioner said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The notices have been issued to Apple, Meta (banned in Russia as extremist) (and WhatsApp), microsoft (and Skype), Snap and Omegle under the Australian Government's new Basic Online Safety Expectations, a key part of the Online Safety Act 2021," according to the statement.

The new safety protocol outlines the minimum security requirements for technology companies that aims at operating in Australia and the measures they should take to protect Australian users from harm, the statement said.

"The Basic Online Safety Expectations are a world-leading tool designed to encourage fundamental online safety practices and drive transparency and accountability from tech companies," eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant said, adding that they will help monitor the companies' activities.

The decision to send notifications is an information gathering process and may reflect a number of factors, including the number of complaints received by eSafety, the coverage of services or the presence of insufficient information about the company's security actions or interventions on their services, the regulator said.

According to the regulator, companies that do not respond to notifications within 28 days may face fines of up to 555,000 Australian Dollars ($385,000) per day.

The Australian regulator plans to send further notifications to several more providers over time to get a comprehensive picture of measures on ensuring online security in a wide range of services.