UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australian Regulator Grants Provisional Approval To Pfizer Vaccine For Minors Aged 12-16

Umer Jamshaid 51 seconds ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 04:50 PM

Australian Regulator Grants Provisional Approval to Pfizer Vaccine for Minors Aged 12-16

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) Australia's drug regulator on Friday pre-approved the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for use in individuals aged 12 years and older.

The decision comes as the authorities are facing a public outcry over recently tightened COVID-19 restrictions in several areas, brought on by local coronavirus outbreaks linked to the Delta variant, as well as a slow pace of vaccination.

"The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has provisionally approved the use of the Pfizer BNT162b2 COVID-19 vaccine (COMIRNATY) in individuals 12 years and older. Previously, the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was provisionally approved for use in individuals 16 years or older," the TGA said in a press release.

Canada approved the vaccine for the age group in early May, becoming the first country to do so. The European Union, the United States, and a number of other nations has since followed suit.

Related Topics

Australia European Union United States May Pace (Pakistan) Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Police receive 38,000 emergency calls du ..

1 hour ago

FAO head urges G20 to invest in a healthy planet f ..

2 hours ago

India reports 35,342 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 ..

2 hours ago

Water-related hazards dominate list of 10 most des ..

2 hours ago

Russia reports 23,811 new COVID-19 cases, 795 deat ..

2 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 192 million, dea ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.