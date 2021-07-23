Australian Regulator Grants Provisional Approval to Pfizer Vaccine for Minors Aged 12-16

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) Australia's drug regulator on Friday pre-approved the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for use in individuals aged 12 years and older.

The decision comes as the authorities are facing a public outcry over recently tightened COVID-19 restrictions in several areas, brought on by local coronavirus outbreaks linked to the Delta variant, as well as a slow pace of vaccination.

"The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has provisionally approved the use of the Pfizer BNT162b2 COVID-19 vaccine (COMIRNATY) in individuals 12 years and older. Previously, the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was provisionally approved for use in individuals 16 years or older," the TGA said in a press release.

Canada approved the vaccine for the age group in early May, becoming the first country to do so. The European Union, the United States, and a number of other nations has since followed suit.