UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australian Regulator Greenlights AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine For Mass Inoculation

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 10:40 AM

Australian Regulator Greenlights AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine for Mass Inoculation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) said on Tuesday that it had formally approved the coronavirus vaccine by AstraZeneca Pty Ltd pharmaceutical company for mass use in the country.

"The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has granted provisional approval to AstraZeneca Pty Ltd for its COVID-19 vaccine, making it the second COVID-19 vaccine to receive regulatory approval in Australia," the TGA said in a press release.

The two-dose vaccine will be administered to people over 18 years of age with the interval between first and second shots of 12 weeks, the regulator added.

Under the agreement, as many as 20 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine will be delivered to Australia this year.

In late January, the Australian regulator granted approval to the coronavirus vaccine developed by the US Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech pharmaceutical companies. In 2021, the country is set to receive 20 million doses of the vaccine.

The Australian government has also agreed with the Navavax pharmaceutical company on the additional supplies of 11 million doses of the manufacturer's COVID-19 vaccine.

Related Topics

Australia Company Germany January Government Agreement Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Baj ..

2 minutes ago

Samsung Welcomes Customers to Bahawalpur’s First ..

6 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 16, 2021 in Pakistan

28 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

IDEX is a clear, unique demonstration of increasin ..

10 hours ago

UAE proud of hosting IDEX and NAVDEX 2021 in midst ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.