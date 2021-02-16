Australian Regulator Greenlights AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine for Mass Inoculation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) said on Tuesday that it had formally approved the coronavirus vaccine by AstraZeneca Pty Ltd pharmaceutical company for mass use in the country.

"The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has granted provisional approval to AstraZeneca Pty Ltd for its COVID-19 vaccine, making it the second COVID-19 vaccine to receive regulatory approval in Australia," the TGA said in a press release.

The two-dose vaccine will be administered to people over 18 years of age with the interval between first and second shots of 12 weeks, the regulator added.

Under the agreement, as many as 20 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine will be delivered to Australia this year.

In late January, the Australian regulator granted approval to the coronavirus vaccine developed by the US Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech pharmaceutical companies. In 2021, the country is set to receive 20 million doses of the vaccine.

The Australian government has also agreed with the Navavax pharmaceutical company on the additional supplies of 11 million doses of the manufacturer's COVID-19 vaccine.