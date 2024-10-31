Open Menu

Australian Research Links Brighter Nights To Increased Risk Of Death

Faizan Hashmi Published October 31, 2024 | 03:01 PM

Australian research links brighter nights to increased risk of death

CANBERRA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Exposure to bright lights at night and darker days is associated with an increased risk of death, an Australian research has found.

The research, published on Thursday by Flinders University in South Australia, analyzed over 13 million hours of data collected from light sensors worn by 89,000 people.

It found that those who were exposed to high levels of light at night had a 21-34 percent increased risk of death while those exposed to high levels of daylight had a 17-34 percent reduction in their risk of death.

The authors said that light exposure at night disrupts the body's circadian rhythm, the cycle of physical, mental and behavioral changes over 24 hours, by weakening the signal of the central pacemaker that orchestrates the rhythm.

"Exposure to brighter nights and darker days can disrupt our circadian rhythms, a disruption that is known to lead to various health issues including diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular disease, mental health issues and increase the risk of death," Sean Cain, senior author and sleep expert from Flinders University, said in a media release.

"These new insights into the potential adverse impact of light have shown us just how important personal light exposure patterns are for your health," Cain said.

Lead author Daniel Windred said the findings demonstrated the importance of maintaining a dark environment across the late night and seeking bright light during daylight to enhance circadian rhythms.

The study was based on data from 89,000 United Kingdom Biobank participants aged 40-69 who wore light sensors on their dominant wrist for seven days under free-living conditions between 2013 and 2016. Participant mortality was captured by the National Health Service across a follow-up period of eight years.

Related Topics

Australia Lead United Kingdom 2016 Media From Million

Recent Stories

No visa fee for Sikh pilgrims who want to visit Pa ..

No visa fee for Sikh pilgrims who want to visit Pakistan

9 minutes ago
 Natasha Danish acquitted in Karsaz traffic acciden ..

Natasha Danish acquitted in Karsaz traffic accident case

24 minutes ago
 Sanai Mirza celebrates son Izhaan Mirza Malik’s ..

Sanai Mirza celebrates son Izhaan Mirza Malik’s 6th birthday

48 minutes ago
 Two brothers hit by speeding car in Lahore die

Two brothers hit by speeding car in Lahore die

2 hours ago
 Govt decides to shut down CNG stations in December ..

Govt decides to shut down CNG stations in December, January

2 hours ago
 Madiha Imam advises against marrying someone who l ..

Madiha Imam advises against marrying someone who lives abroad

3 hours ago
Increase in number of users slow down Facebook, ot ..

Increase in number of users slow down Facebook, other META platforms: PTA

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Venezuela recalls ambassador to Brazil over BRICS ..

Venezuela recalls ambassador to Brazil over BRICS veto

15 hours ago
 Botswana votes as president's party seeks to exten ..

Botswana votes as president's party seeks to extend six-decade rule

15 hours ago
 Pak-China Fisheries Business Conference strengthen ..

Pak-China Fisheries Business Conference strengthens bilateral ties with investme ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From World