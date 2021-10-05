UrduPoint.com

Australian Researchers Develop App To Help Stroke Victims

Researchers from Australia's University of Queensland developed a smartphone app that could provide a new way to aid stroke survivors on their path to recovery.

SYDNEY, Oct. 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) --:Researchers from Australia's University of Queensland developed a smartphone app that could provide a new way to aid stroke survivors on their path to recovery.

The app called LifeCHAT would put world-leading research and treatment methods at the fingertips of thousands of stroke victims, their carers and medical professionals.

The project has almost 400,000 Australian Dollars (about 290,000 U.S. dollars) in funding from the Medical Research Future Fund, a program announced by the Federal government in June that funds "ground-breaking medical research projects around Australia.

"Co-investigator on the project Gopal Sihn first had the idea for the app while he was recovering from a stroke and had no way to track his recovery and recognize his progress.

"LifeCHAT will allow stroke survivors to set goals, receive engaging therapy and monitor their own progress -- a bit like having a fitness tracker for communication," said Sihn.

