Australian Researchers Develop Rapid Genomic Sequencing Technology to Trace COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) A team of Australian researchers has developed the fastest coronavirus genome sequencing technology in the country to date, the University of New South Wales (UNSW) said on Thursday.

According to the university's press release, the cutting-edge method was developed based on the SARS-CoV-2 genome sequencing system using Nanopore technology. The study was published in the Nature Communications peer-reviewed scientific journal.

"Every time the SARS-CoV-2 virus passes from person to person, it may make copying errors that change a couple of its 30,000 genetic letters. By identifying this genetic variation, we can establish how different cases of coronavirus are linked - to know where a case was potentially picked up from and who they may have given it to," Rowena Bull, the study's co-author from the UNSW's Kirby Institute, said.

Bull noted that genome testing was critical for tracking the virus transmission in cases where the source of infection remained unknown.

"When a new 'mystery' coronavirus case is identified, every minute counts. At Garvan, we have repurposed our genomic sequencing capabilities to enable a rapid analysis of a coronavirus genome in just a few hours," Ira Deveson, the head of the Genomic Technologies Group at Garvan's Kinghorn Center for Clinical Genomics, said.

The genomic sequencing technology will allow taking rapid action to quarantine and monitor potential contacts, as well as sequence SARS-CoV-2 in less than four hours.

"However, as with many emerging technologies, there have been concerns about the accuracy of Nanopore sequencing," Deveson added.

The study showed that the new sequencing method was highly accurate. Australian researchers also noted that the analysis could provide practical guidance on the use of the new technology, which could be used globally.