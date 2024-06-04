Australian researchers uncover skull of prehistoric giant bird species

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CANBERRA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Australian researchers have discovered the first intact skull of a giant bird species that went extinct over 40,000 years ago.

In research published on Tuesday, a team of paleontologists from Flinders University in South Australia (SA) revealed that they uncovered a skull of the megafauna bird species Genyornis newtoni that once roamed the Australian outback.

The only previously-known skull of the species was discovered in 1913 but was heavily damaged and had little bone remaining.

The discovery was found in dry beds of Lake Callabonna -- a seasonal lake more than 500 km north of Adelaide -- along with near complete fossils of the body.

It has allowed researchers to explore the ecology and evolution of the Genyornis newtoni, which went extinct approximately 45,000 years ago.

They estimate the bird weighed around 230 kg and had a large braincase, upper and lower jaw.

"Genyornis newtoni had a tall and mobile upper jaw like that of a parrot but shaped like a goose, a wide gape, strong bite force, and the ability to crush soft plants and fruit on the roof of their mouth," Phoebe McInerney, lead author of the study, said in a media release.

She said that aspects of the skull had undeniable and complex similarities to those of modern geese and early waterfowl.

"The exact relationships of Genyornis within this group have been complicated to unravel, however, with this new skull we have started to piece together the puzzle which shows, simply put, this species to be a giant goose," McInerney said.

In addition, the research found that the Genyornis newtoni had several adaptations for aquatic habitats that allowed for the protection of their ears and throat from an influx of water when the head is submerged.

The study said the adaptations are possibly linked to its extinction as bodies of water in northern SA that were once freshwater are now mostly salt lakes.