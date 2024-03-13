Australian scientists achieve record efficiency for next-gen solar technology

CANBERRA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Researchers from Australia's national science agency have achieved record efficiency for next-gen printed solar cells.

The international team led by the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) on Wednesday announced they have set a new efficiency record for fully roll-to-roll printed cells.

Roll-to-roll cells are printed onto thin plastic films, making them lightweight, portable and flexible and enabling their deployment in scenarios where rigid and heavy silicon solar panels are not suitable such as personal electronics, disaster relief, urban construction and mining operations.

Anthony Chesman, CSIRO's renewable energy systems group leader, said that the new efficiency record for the technology was the culmination of more than a decade of research and development.

"CSIRO's thin and light-weight solar cells are now on the cusp of emerging from the lab to create clean energy in the real world," he said in a media release.

"The successful commercialization of printed flexible solar cells has the potential to create significant economic and environmental benefits for Australia and the world."

The team achieved the record by developing a system capable of producing and testing over 10,000 solar cells every day, allowing researchers to identify the optimal settings and conditions for the best results in the roll-to-roll process.

The printed cells incorporate an advanced material called perovskite that is highly efficient at converting sunlight into energy.