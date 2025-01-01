Australian scientists call for action on soil degradation

CANBERRA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) A group of Australian and international scientists have called for urgent action on soil degradation which is threatening food security, farmer's livelihoods and the planet's biodiversity.

About 40 percent of healthy soil has been degraded by agriculture, deforestation and the overuse of chemicals, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported on Wednesday, citing the group of scientists' warning that 90 percent of the planet's soil could be degraded by 2050 unless urgent action is taken.

The soil degradation, caused by agriculture, deforestation, overgrazing, and the use of chemicals on soils, can lead to erosion, soil salinity or acidity, fertility decline, compaction, and water logging, the scientists said.

Alex McBratney, a professor from the University of Sydney's Institute of Agriculture, listed Australia's big challenges for soil health, including huge erosion, acidification, contamination from pesticides, as well as microplastics.

A report, recently released by the scientists' group called the Aroura Soil Security Think Tank, called on the government to prioritize soil security.

McBratney suggested including soil programs into Australia's new policies to encourage landholders to protect the environment, as well as promote regenerative agriculture in cropping systems, such as bringing back some animals into farming systems and grazing the cover crops which would help with nutrient recycling.