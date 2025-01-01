Open Menu

Australian Scientists Call For Action On Soil Degradation

Faizan Hashmi Published January 01, 2025 | 06:30 PM

Australian scientists call for action on soil degradation

CANBERRA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) A group of Australian and international scientists have called for urgent action on soil degradation which is threatening food security, farmer's livelihoods and the planet's biodiversity.

About 40 percent of healthy soil has been degraded by agriculture, deforestation and the overuse of chemicals, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported on Wednesday, citing the group of scientists' warning that 90 percent of the planet's soil could be degraded by 2050 unless urgent action is taken.

The soil degradation, caused by agriculture, deforestation, overgrazing, and the use of chemicals on soils, can lead to erosion, soil salinity or acidity, fertility decline, compaction, and water logging, the scientists said.

Alex McBratney, a professor from the University of Sydney's Institute of Agriculture, listed Australia's big challenges for soil health, including huge erosion, acidification, contamination from pesticides, as well as microplastics.

A report, recently released by the scientists' group called the Aroura Soil Security Think Tank, called on the government to prioritize soil security.

McBratney suggested including soil programs into Australia's new policies to encourage landholders to protect the environment, as well as promote regenerative agriculture in cropping systems, such as bringing back some animals into farming systems and grazing the cover crops which would help with nutrient recycling.

Related Topics

Australia Water Agriculture Sydney Lead Tank From Government

Recent Stories

Over 2.5 million riders used public transport on N ..

Over 2.5 million riders used public transport on New Year’s Eve 2025

28 seconds ago
 Lahore Zoo visitors shocked over increase in ticke ..

Lahore Zoo visitors shocked over increase in tickets’ prices

7 minutes ago
 Parties involved in Kurram dispute sign peace agre ..

Parties involved in Kurram dispute sign peace agreement at Kohat Grand Jirga

28 minutes ago
 At least 10 killed after vehicle drives into crowd ..

At least 10 killed after vehicle drives into crowd in New Orleans

31 minutes ago
 Pakistan, India exchange lists of respective nucle ..

Pakistan, India exchange lists of respective nuclear installations, facilities

44 minutes ago
 Ukraine halts Russian gas transit

Ukraine halts Russian gas transit

45 minutes ago
Human trafficking: 13 FIA officials booked, 35 oth ..

Human trafficking: 13 FIA officials booked, 35 others dismissed from service

52 minutes ago
 Sindh govt warns protesters of strict action if si ..

Sindh govt warns protesters of strict action if sit-in continues in Karachi

1 hour ago
 Moreeb Hill Climb Challenge kicks off tomorrow

Moreeb Hill Climb Challenge kicks off tomorrow

1 hour ago
 Israeli airstrikes kill at least 17 Palestinians i ..

Israeli airstrikes kill at least 17 Palestinians in Gaza

2 hours ago
 MoHRE organises New Year festivities for workers n ..

MoHRE organises New Year festivities for workers nationwide

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders receive New Year greetings

UAE leaders receive New Year greetings

2 hours ago

More Stories From World