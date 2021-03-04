UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australian Scientists Find Fatal Flaw In Parasite Causing Malaria - Study

Umer Jamshaid 2 seconds ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 05:50 PM

Australian Scientists Find Fatal Flaw in Parasite Causing Malaria - Study

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) A team of researchers from Australian National University (ANU) discovered a vulnerability in the metabolism of a deadly parasite that causes malaria, which could become the "fatal chink" in its armor and be exploited for development of effective treatment, the university announced on Thursday.

According to the classification of the World Health Organization, malaria is a life-threatening, but preventable and curable disease caused by parasites that are transmitted to people through bites of infected mosquitoes. Annually, over 200 million people are infected with malaria, around 400,000 of them die.

"We found that when the parasite ingests certain nutrients, it causes the red blood cell to turn on a distress beacon. This would call the immune cells in to attack the parasite," Merryn Fraser, lead researcher in the project, said.

The researcher stated that these "chinks in the parasite's armor" can be effectively used to create new drugs to battle malaria.

"We then found that we could exploit this vulnerability by using a particular chemical on the red blood cells, which increased the chances of the parasites being eaten by the immune cells," she noted.

This is a major discovery that would help solve the recent issue of increased resistance of malaria parasites to traditional drugs used for treatment.

"We're getting really worried about parasite drug resistance and that is underpinning our need to look for new drugs and new treatments," Fraser added.

Due to climate change the range of habitat of malaria mosquito has increased, prompting researches to look for more and better ways to fight the disease. The new findings made by the ANU team are part of a larger study into interactions between the malaria parasite and the human immune system aimed at eradicating malaria worldwide.

Related Topics

Attack World Drugs Lead National University From Blood Million

Recent Stories

Karachi Arts Council is all set to host the 2nd Wo ..

11 minutes ago

EU, UAE hold 2nd Senior Officials Meeting to launc ..

21 minutes ago

Farm Advisory Training Workshop on “Milk Marketi ..

33 minutes ago

Al Ain Zoo raises awareness about conserving wildl ..

36 minutes ago

35,674 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in l ..

36 minutes ago

Samsung Unboxes its 2021 Lineup, Letting You Disco ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.