UrduPoint.com

Australian Scientists Say Animal-to-Human Transmission Of New Hendra Virus Strain Possible

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 07:10 PM

Australian Scientists Say Animal-to-Human Transmission of New Hendra Virus Strain Possible

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) A new genetic type of the Hendra virus (HEV-g2), carried by flying foxes, can become contagious to humans through horses, Australia's Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) said on Thursday.

"Hendra virus can be transmitted from flying foxes to horses, and from horses to people," the study says.

Scientists do not expect the new strain to be transmitted directly to humans, the same as the original virus.

So far, cases of HEV-g2 transmission to horses have been detected only in the Australian states of Queensland and New South Wales.

However, given the similarity between the variant and the original strain, there is a potential risk of infection of horses throughout Australia, according to scientists, who expect the existing vaccine against Hendra to be effective enough against the new genotype.

The new variant was first identified in a flying fox sample in 2013 but could not be studied thoroughly due to lack of necessary technologies, according to the CSIRO.

The agency recommended that flying foxes be dealt with by vaccinated, well-equipped and trained people, while sick species must be reported to local veterinarians or relevant organizations.

Related Topics

Australia Same Wales From

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi Holds internatio ..

Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi Holds internation “Mehfil-e-Musalama” to p ..

1 hour ago
 vivo Announces Lucky Winners for Wheel of Fortune ..

Vivo Announces Lucky Winners for Wheel of Fortune Activity

1 hour ago
 Dubai Police recover coach Cosmin Olăroiu’s sto ..

Dubai Police recover coach Cosmin Olăroiu’s stolen watch and arrest three sus ..

2 hours ago
 The female fashion designer, determined to do some ..

The female fashion designer, determined to do something in the world of fashion ..

2 hours ago
 Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation concludes &#039 ..

Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation concludes &#039;Unity in Diversity&#039; exhi ..

2 hours ago
 Inter-district boys, girls athletics championship ..

Inter-district boys, girls athletics championship played

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.