Australian Scientists Say Animal-to-Human Transmission of New Hendra Virus Strain Possible

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) A new genetic type of the Hendra virus (HEV-g2), carried by flying foxes, can become contagious to humans through horses, Australia's Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) said on Thursday.

"Hendra virus can be transmitted from flying foxes to horses, and from horses to people," the study says.

Scientists do not expect the new strain to be transmitted directly to humans, the same as the original virus.

So far, cases of HEV-g2 transmission to horses have been detected only in the Australian states of Queensland and New South Wales.

However, given the similarity between the variant and the original strain, there is a potential risk of infection of horses throughout Australia, according to scientists, who expect the existing vaccine against Hendra to be effective enough against the new genotype.

The new variant was first identified in a flying fox sample in 2013 but could not be studied thoroughly due to lack of necessary technologies, according to the CSIRO.

The agency recommended that flying foxes be dealt with by vaccinated, well-equipped and trained people, while sick species must be reported to local veterinarians or relevant organizations.