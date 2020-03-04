UrduPoint.com
Australian Scientists To Develop Satellite To Monitor, Predict Bushfires - Statement

Wed 04th March 2020 | 05:29 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) Researchers at the Australian National University (ANU) have embarked on a project to develop and launch a satellite to monitor Australia's vegetation and predict bushfire patterns, the university said in a statement.

ANU's Institute for Space (InSpace) awarded $1 million Australian ($663,000 US) to a team of experts whose blueprints envision a shoe-box sized satellite made to detect changes to Australian plant and tree growth and map out likely bushfire hotspots.

"The shoe-box sized satellite will be designed, developed and built at the ANU Mt Stromlo campus with the goal of enhancing Australia-wide bushfire management and prevention," a statement on ANU's website read.

According to instrument scientist Rob Sharp, who leads the development team along with remote-sensing expert Marta Yebra, the satellite will carry pioneering technology that will help reduce the severity of bushfires through controlled burns.

"This infrared technology and data, which is not currently available, will help to target controlled burns that can reduce the frequency and severity of bushfires, as well as their long-term impacts on Australia's people, economy, and environment," Sharp was quoted as saying.

This satellite will be the first in a series of Australian satellites aimed at monitoring the country's landscape and environment, according to Yebra.

"The constellation will be designed to have a positive impact on Australia's property management, insurance, geological, agriculture and defence industries," Yebra said, adding that this project will gradually build up from making long-term predictions to pinpointing real-time changes.

The statement did not mention any timeframe for the project's development or launch.

Australia has recently suffered some of the worst bushfires in its history, which burned more than 15 million acres of land and killed 29 people. The fires also destroyed more than 2,000 homes, and one study estimated that up to one billion animals perished in the fires.

