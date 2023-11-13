Open Menu

Australian Scientists To Investigate Climate Change Impact On Antarctic Current

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 13, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Australian scientists to investigate climate change impact on Antarctic current

CANBERRA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) Australian scientists will depart within days on a voyage to study the impact of climate change on the planet's strongest current, the national science agency said on Monday.

A team of scientists will spend over a month onboard its research vessel Investigator studying how the Antarctic Circumpolar Current contributes to melting ice shelves, the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) said.

The Antarctic Circumpolar Current flows clockwise around the continent from west to east and is the strongest ocean current on the planet.

Benoit Legresy, the voyage chief scientist from the CSIRO, said in a statement that the current has historically prevented warm water from reaching Antarctica and melting ice but that heat has been approaching the pole.

