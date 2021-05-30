Australian Senator Calls for Probe Into ABC Over Israel-Palestine Coverage - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2021) Australian Senator Alex Antic of the ruling Liberal Party has called for a comprehensive review into the national ABC broadcaster over allegedly anti-Semitic coverage of the recent Israel-Palestine conflict, media reported on Sunday.

Antic accused the national public broadcaster of "favoring" the Hamas militant movement in its "institutionally anti-Semitic" coverage of the conflict during a meeting of the Senate budget estimates committee, Sky news said.

"I think the starting point is a proper review of the ABC. We haven't really had a proper deep dive into the ABC since about 1983. We need to get back to that," the senator late told Sky News.

Furthermore, Antic is seeking the creation of a special ombudsman office for the public broadcaster, where "people can properly and accountably take their complaints and they get acted on," the channel added.