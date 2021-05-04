Australian startup aims to revolutionize satellite communication

UrduPoint.com
A new Australian space startup is trying to use technology from the country's national science agency to revolutionize space communication

The Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (CSIRO) on Tuesday launched Quasar Satellite Technologies, which will use technology developed by the CSIRO to allow ground stations to communicate with hundreds of satellites at once.

Phil Ridley, chief executive of Quasar, said that the startup would open new business opportunities previously limited by current ground station technology.

"Space is the highway of the stars, but current ground station technology is the equivalent of one-lane on-ramps," he said in a media release.

"By making it possible to communicate with hundreds of satellites simultaneously, we'll be able to ensure the thousands of satellites launching over the next decade have a way to call home efficiently." Quasar, which is backed by funding from the CSIRO and the private sector, will offer its technology as a service, allowing partners to access satellite data from anywhere in the world.

CSIRO Chief Executive Larry Marshall said the launch of Quasar would put more Australians in jobs in the booming space industry.

"CSIRO's technology breakthrough enabled the world to connect without wires using fast WiFi, and now our technology will help connect satellites using our breakthrough phased array technology," he said.

