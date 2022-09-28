UrduPoint.com

Australian State Announces World's Biggest Pumped Hydro Scheme

Muhammad Irfan Published September 28, 2022 | 08:26 PM

Australian state announces world's biggest pumped hydro scheme

Australia's eastern state of Queensland unveiled plans Wednesday to build the world's largest pumped hydroelectric energy storage scheme in a major shift towards renewables for the fossil fuel-rich region

Sydney, Sept 28 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Australia's eastern state of Queensland unveiled plans Wednesday to build the world's largest pumped hydroelectric energy storage scheme in a major shift towards renewables for the fossil fuel-rich region.

The project, promised to be delivered by 2035, would have five gigawatts of 24-hour storage -- more than double Australia's largest pumped hydro scheme, Snowy 2.0.

"This is world-leading," Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk told reporters Wednesday.

"We know that Queenslanders understand climate change. Today, government understands that we need to take action." Queensland has long been one of Australia's fossil fuel heartlands, with mining pouring nearly Aus$40 billion (US$26 billion) into the state's economy in 2019-20 -- the largest contributor by far.

The pumped hydro scheme sits at the centre of a new Aus$62 billion "energy and jobs plan", which will also see Queensland legislate a target to generate 80 percent of its energy from renewable sources by 2035.

Amanda McKenzie, chief executive of the Climate Council, noted Queensland's transition plan was now among the most ambitious in Australia.

"Queensland is now aiming for 60 percent by 2030, compared to Victoria which has pledged 50 percent by 2030 and no specific target for New South Wales," she said.

Pumped hydro technology allows for the long-term storage of renewable energy -- such as power generated by solar and wind -- which is a key challenge for the transition to net zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2050.

"We will use cheap solar electricity during the day to pump water up the mountain to store it," Queensland's deputy premier Steven Miles said Wednesday.

Related Topics

World Technology Australia Electricity Water Victoria Wales From Government Billion Jobs

Recent Stories

Imran Khan bent upon dividing nation with his 'ant ..

Imran Khan bent upon dividing nation with his 'anti-state agenda': Rana Sanaulla ..

2 minutes ago
 IGP Balochistan inaugurates CTD Police Station in ..

IGP Balochistan inaugurates CTD Police Station in Sibi

2 minutes ago
 Kwasi Kwarteng: baptism of fire for UK's new finan ..

Kwasi Kwarteng: baptism of fire for UK's new finance minister

2 minutes ago
 Efforts underway to overcome political, economic c ..

Efforts underway to overcome political, economic crisis: Fazal-ur-Rehman

2 minutes ago
 Minorities minister chairs meeting to review situa ..

Minorities minister chairs meeting to review situation of worship places

2 minutes ago
 Relief goods distributed among 160 flood affected ..

Relief goods distributed among 160 flood affected families in Tank

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.