Australian State Head Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Shortage, to Administer 2nd Doses Sooner

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2021) Victoria state in Australia is on the verge of facing a Pfizer vaccine supply shortage in October, despite Federal authorities having claimed that the problem had been fixed, State Premier Daniel Andrews said on Thursday, as broadcast by Sky news Australia.

Victoria was supposed to learn about October vaccine supplies at least a week ago; however, the information had not come yet, the premier said.

"I simply do not have the stock in the fridge or the freezer to be able to bring that dose interval forward. It's not on the table. It's not an option. We're currently rationing Pfizer," he said. "I know ... you may get told something different out of the commonwealth.

I'm telling you we don't have it in the fridge or the freezer," Andrews told reporters.

The official pointed out that the state government would be glad to contribute to shrink the interval between vaccine doses administered to speed up the vaccination drive, but could not do so due to the shortfall.

In compliance with the contract, Pfizer is to deliver 40 million doses to Australia in 2021, and the major part is expected in the last quarter of the year. Pfizer Australia denied any suggestion of delays in scheduled supplies to the country, and confirmed the commitment of the corporation to provide Australia with the doses agreed upon, as national media report.