UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australian State Launches Scheme To Boost Aboriginal Tourism

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 01:51 PM

Australian state launches scheme to boost aboriginal tourism

The Australia state of Western Australian (WA) launched a scheme on Tuesday to promote aboriginal cultural tourism there

SYDNEY, April 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :-- The Australia state of Western Australian (WA) launched a scheme on Tuesday to promote aboriginal cultural tourism there.

The Tjina: Western Australian Aboriginal Tourism Action Plan, includes a fund valued at 20 million Australian Dollars (about 15.48 million U.S. dollars) to support Aboriginal people wanting to work in that sector and to bolster the untapped tourism potential of the scenically spectacular areas of the state such as the Dampier Peninsular in the Kimberly region.

The plan was developed by Tourism Western Australia and other government agencies with the Western Australian Indigenous Tourism Operators Council (WAITOC) and the Aboriginal tourism industry.

"There is incredible demand for Aboriginal experiences - the Tjina Plan will make sure people will get to have that experience they are looking for while they are travelling around WA," said WA Tourism Minister David Templeman in launching the plan.

Research from Tourism WA shows more than 80 percent of visitors to WA want an Aboriginal experience, however, only about 17 percent have been able to do so up to now.

WAITOC earlier this year has helped secure a Federal government commitment for a 40-million-Australian Dollar (30.9-million-U.S. dollar) grant package as part of the Indigenous Tourism Fund.

WAITOC CEO Robert Taylor said the financial support presented a "welcome opportunity at a time of unprecedented uncertainty in the tourism sector".

"Aboriginal tourism opportunities in Western Australia have grown significantly over the past six years and it's critical we find ways to keep them buoyant and expanding throughout the effects of this pandemic period," Taylor said.

About 3 percent of Australia's population has aboriginal heritage, who have been living on the continent for over 50,000 years. Australia's aboriginal culture is defined by its connection to family, community and country.

Related Topics

Australia Dollar Wa David Family From Government Industry Million

Recent Stories

Man arrested for throwing 4 minors into canal in f ..

2 minutes ago

ADNOC announces industry-leading initiative to dri ..

38 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs cabinet meeting

2 minutes ago

Russia Registers 7,770 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 H ..

6 minutes ago

500 illegally stored sugar bags recovered

6 minutes ago

Opposition cries foul as Samoa calls new election

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.