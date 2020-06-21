UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australian State Of Victoria Extends COVID-19 State Of Emergency Until July 19 - Minister

Umer Jamshaid 58 seconds ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 07:00 AM

Australian State of Victoria Extends COVID-19 State of Emergency Until July 19 - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2020) The COVID-19 state of emergency in the Australian state of Victoria has been extended for another four weeks, until July 19, the state's health minister Jenny Mikakos said on Sunday, amid a surge in new cases.

"Acting on the advice of the chief health officer this morning, I have extended the state of emergency to 23:59 [13:59 GMT] on July 19, 2020. So the state of emergency that has been in place for some time has been extended for a further four weeks," Mikakos said at a press conference.

Public health officials in the state have confirmed 19 new cases of the coronavirus disease over the preceding 24 hours.

Mikakos noted that a surge in cases had influenced the decision to extend the emergency measures, which will allow for legal guidance to be issued.

"This is because we still have a public health emergency in Victoria, but most importantly, the state of emergency enables the chief health officer to continue to issue fresh legal directions which enables us to put in place all the appropriate legal mechanisms to manage the pandemic going forward," the health minister said.

According to Australia's 9News broadcaster, there are 121 active cases of COVID-19 in the state of Victoria as of Sunday.

Related Topics

Australia Victoria July Sunday 2020 All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Education and Human Resources Council, chaired by ..

6 hours ago

Belarusian Presidential Hopeful Babaryka Gets Char ..

7 hours ago

Govt decides to reopen int'l flights to return of ..

7 hours ago

Saudi sports&#039; centers, halls to return to nor ..

8 hours ago

Over 1,500 mosques in Makkah to receive worshipers ..

8 hours ago

Italian media hails Sheikha Fatima’s support for ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.