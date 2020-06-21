Australian State of Victoria Extends COVID-19 State of Emergency Until July 19 - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2020) The COVID-19 state of emergency in the Australian state of Victoria has been extended for another four weeks, until July 19, the state's health minister Jenny Mikakos said on Sunday, amid a surge in new cases.

"Acting on the advice of the chief health officer this morning, I have extended the state of emergency to 23:59 [13:59 GMT] on July 19, 2020. So the state of emergency that has been in place for some time has been extended for a further four weeks," Mikakos said at a press conference.

Public health officials in the state have confirmed 19 new cases of the coronavirus disease over the preceding 24 hours.

Mikakos noted that a surge in cases had influenced the decision to extend the emergency measures, which will allow for legal guidance to be issued.

"This is because we still have a public health emergency in Victoria, but most importantly, the state of emergency enables the chief health officer to continue to issue fresh legal directions which enables us to put in place all the appropriate legal mechanisms to manage the pandemic going forward," the health minister said.

According to Australia's 9News broadcaster, there are 121 active cases of COVID-19 in the state of Victoria as of Sunday.