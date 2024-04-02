Australian State Uses AI To Predict Flood Risks
Umer Jamshaid Published April 02, 2024 | 01:00 PM
SYDNEY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Australia's southeastern state New South Wales (NSW) said Tuesday that it is testing technology that harnesses artificial intelligence (AI) and the mobile phone network to predict the possible impacts of flooding.
The NSW State Emergency Service has partnered with researchers from the University of Technology Sydney and TPG Telecom in the nation-leading trial that could help protect communities during severe weather events, the NSW government said in a media release.
They develop and test network-sensing technology that extracts localized weather information including rainfall, water levels and river flows using signals transmitted on the communications network.
Real-time weather information is combined with historical Bureau of Meteorology data and flood information, with a 4D visualization made possible through the NSW Spatial Digital Twin (SDT) to demonstrate changes to the landscape and built environment, the media release said.
The SDT allows for large amounts of data to be visualized in 3D and 4D models and to understand and analyse the data through detailed analytics.
Recent Stories
Polling on vacant seats of Senate underway
Pakistan elected to lead UN Disarmament Commission’s 2024 session
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 April 2024
Mehwish Hayat unveils trailer for upcoming film 'Dagha Baaz Dil’
Bologna beat Salernitana to continue Champions League charge
Youm-e-Ali (R A) observed peacefully in Karachi
Football: Italian Serie A results -
Dr Vankwani Introduces National Minority Commission Bill in NA
Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League promotion bid
Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League promotion bid
Israeli PM vows to enact Al Jazeera news broadcast ban
More Stories From World
-
China condemns Israel strike on Iranian consular annex in Syria1 minute ago
-
China renews yellow alert for severe convective weather2 minutes ago
-
Iran president says Israel's Syria attack 'will not go unanswered'2 minutes ago
-
Bullet train services suspended in parts of eastern Japan2 minutes ago
-
S. Korea's construction contracts rebound in Q42 minutes ago
-
Guatemala, Nicaragua to play FIFA World Cup qualifying warmup12 minutes ago
-
NE China ports handle record high China-Europe freight train trips in Q112 minutes ago
-
China's Inner Mongolia sees installed capacity of new energy topping 100 mln kilowatts12 minutes ago
-
Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge sees record daily vehicle traffic12 minutes ago
-
S. Korea's agricultural products export hits new high in Q112 minutes ago
-
China's tiger and leopard park sees over 35 cubs born in past year12 minutes ago
-
Coral fossils found in central China22 minutes ago