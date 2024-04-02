Australian State Uses AI To Predict Flood Risks
Umer Jamshaid Published April 02, 2024 | 01:40 PM
SYDNEY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Australia's southeastern state New South Wales (NSW) said Tuesday that it is testing technology that harnesses artificial intelligence (AI) and the mobile phone network to predict the possible impacts of flooding.
The NSW State Emergency Service has partnered with researchers from the University of Technology Sydney and TPG Telecom in the nation-leading trial that could help protect communities during severe weather events, the NSW government said in a media release.
They develop and test network-sensing technology that extracts localized weather information including rainfall, water levels and river flows using signals transmitted on the communications network.
Real-time weather information is combined with historical Bureau of Meteorology data and flood information, with a 4D visualization made possible through the NSW Spatial Digital Twin (SDT) to demonstrate changes to the landscape and built environment, the media release said.
The SDT allows for large amounts of data to be visualized in 3D and 4D models and to understand and analyse the data through detailed analytics.
Recent Stories
Omar Ayub declared as Opposition Leader in National Assembly
PML-N to win all senate seats, says Azma Bukhari
Polling on vacant seats of Senate underway
Pakistan elected to lead UN Disarmament Commission’s 2024 session
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 April 2024
Mehwish Hayat unveils trailer for upcoming film 'Dagha Baaz Dil’
Bologna beat Salernitana to continue Champions League charge
Youm-e-Ali (R A) observed peacefully in Karachi
Football: Italian Serie A results -
Dr Vankwani Introduces National Minority Commission Bill in NA
Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League promotion bid
More Stories From World
-
New Godzilla x Kong film continues to lead China box office9 minutes ago
-
Hundreds of Philippine schools suspend classes over heat danger29 minutes ago
-
China's benchmark interbank gold prices mixed Tuesday39 minutes ago
-
S. Korea's overseas voting turnout hits new high for parliamentary elections49 minutes ago
-
S. Korea's agricultural products export hits new high in Q149 minutes ago
-
Kiwi meat exporter's annual results reflect challenging market conditions49 minutes ago
-
North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile59 minutes ago
-
Coral fossils found in central China59 minutes ago
-
Russia reports drone attacks over 1,000 km from Ukraine59 minutes ago
-
China condemns Israel strike on Iranian consular annex in Syria1 hour ago
-
China renews yellow alert for severe convective weather1 hour ago
-
Iran president says Israel's Syria attack 'will not go unanswered'1 hour ago