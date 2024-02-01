Open Menu

Australian States Warn Of Extreme Heatwaves In Summer

Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2024 | 11:40 AM

Australian states warn of extreme heatwaves in summer

SYDNEY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Health authorities in the Australian state of Victoria on Thursday warned residents of the summer temperatures to hit the 40-Celsius-degree mark, with a heatwave warning also having been in place for Western Australia.

"With temperatures expected to soar across the state this weekend, we're urging Victorians to be prepared -- stay hydrated, stay indoors as much as possible, and make sure you check in on loved ones," said Mary-Anne Thoma, the Victorian minister for health.

"This weekend will be the hottest in a year -- after a cooler, wetter period it's easy to forget things like chronic conditions that could be exacerbated in the heat or the deadly risk of leaving kids in hot parked cars," the minister added.

According to the state's health department, the first summer heatwaves are due to arrive on Sunday, with Melbourne to hit 34 degrees -- its hottest day since last February.

Mildura, a regional city in Victoria's northwest, is also likely to see 44 Celsius degrees, with the temperature in Wodonga to reach 40 degrees and that in Horsham to 39 degrees.

Meanwhile, a heatwave warning has been issued in Western Australia.

Related Topics

Australia Victoria Horsham Mildura Melbourne February Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 February 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 February 2024

3 hours ago
 First lady member AJK parliamentarian Surraya Khur ..

First lady member AJK parliamentarian Surraya Khursheed laid to rest

12 hours ago
 EU to shield farmers threatened by Ukraine imports

EU to shield farmers threatened by Ukraine imports

12 hours ago
 Russia & Ukraine exchange hundreds of POWs

Russia & Ukraine exchange hundreds of POWs

12 hours ago
 Boeing CEO says company focused on safety, won't d ..

Boeing CEO says company focused on safety, won't discuss financial targets

12 hours ago
Raising Kashmir issue top priority of AJK govt: AJ ..

Raising Kashmir issue top priority of AJK govt: AJK PM

12 hours ago
 Blinken on new Mideast trip 'in coming days': US o ..

Blinken on new Mideast trip 'in coming days': US official

12 hours ago
 CII denounces armed confrontation contrary to 'Pai ..

CII denounces armed confrontation contrary to 'Paigham-e- Pakistan' accord

12 hours ago
 FM Jilani, EEAS Sec Gen. discuss global, regional ..

FM Jilani, EEAS Sec Gen. discuss global, regional developments

12 hours ago
 PML-N announces to support independent candidates ..

PML-N announces to support independent candidates in NA-211, PS-46

12 hours ago
 ITS installation along NHA network imperative to e ..

ITS installation along NHA network imperative to ease commuters: Shahid

12 hours ago

More Stories From World