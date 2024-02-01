Australian States Warn Of Extreme Heatwaves In Summer
Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2024 | 11:40 AM
SYDNEY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Health authorities in the Australian state of Victoria on Thursday warned residents of the summer temperatures to hit the 40-Celsius-degree mark, with a heatwave warning also having been in place for Western Australia.
"With temperatures expected to soar across the state this weekend, we're urging Victorians to be prepared -- stay hydrated, stay indoors as much as possible, and make sure you check in on loved ones," said Mary-Anne Thoma, the Victorian minister for health.
"This weekend will be the hottest in a year -- after a cooler, wetter period it's easy to forget things like chronic conditions that could be exacerbated in the heat or the deadly risk of leaving kids in hot parked cars," the minister added.
According to the state's health department, the first summer heatwaves are due to arrive on Sunday, with Melbourne to hit 34 degrees -- its hottest day since last February.
Mildura, a regional city in Victoria's northwest, is also likely to see 44 Celsius degrees, with the temperature in Wodonga to reach 40 degrees and that in Horsham to 39 degrees.
Meanwhile, a heatwave warning has been issued in Western Australia.
