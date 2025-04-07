Open Menu

Australian Stock Index Plummets 6% At Open

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 07, 2025 | 08:20 AM

Australian stock index plummets 6% at open

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Australian blue-chip stocks sank six percent after trading opened on Monday, as financial turmoil sparked by US tariffs continued to sweep through global markets.

A benchmark index of the country's largest 200 listed companies plunged more than 6 percent after opening, as the fallout from US President Donald Trump's trade blitz continued to unnerve investors.

Australia's blue-chip ASX200 index has now sunk more than 10 percent since the start of the year.

It dipped Monday to its lowest point in almost 15 months.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said his government was "preparing for further uncertain times".

"You can't change global events. What you can do is prepare for them," he told reporters on Monday.

The US slapped 10 percent tariffs on Australian goods as part of last week's sweeping announcement.

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Israeli Foreign Minister discu ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Israeli Foreign Minister discuss latest regional development ..

7 hours ago
 UAE ranks first globally in fibre-to-home coverage

UAE ranks first globally in fibre-to-home coverage

8 hours ago
 DLD, VARA collaborate to link real estate registry ..

DLD, VARA collaborate to link real estate registry with tokenisation

9 hours ago
 UAE participates in extraordinary session of Arab ..

UAE participates in extraordinary session of Arab Leauge's Economic and Social C ..

11 hours ago
 Israeli army deploys new reinforcements to Jenin, ..

Israeli army deploys new reinforcements to Jenin, Tulkarm

11 hours ago
 UAE tops podium at AJP Dubai International Jiu-Jit ..

UAE tops podium at AJP Dubai International Jiu-Jitsu Championship

11 hours ago
EAD, Emirates Nature-WWF launch 5-year citizen sci ..

EAD, Emirates Nature-WWF launch 5-year citizen science strategy

11 hours ago
 MoHAP celebrates World Health Day

MoHAP celebrates World Health Day

12 hours ago
 RTA awards contract for construction of bridges co ..

RTA awards contract for construction of bridges connecting Dubai Islands to Bur ..

12 hours ago
 Fujairah’s Young Techpreneurs initiative launche ..

Fujairah’s Young Techpreneurs initiative launched

13 hours ago
 FNC, GRULAC delegation discuss parliamentary coope ..

FNC, GRULAC delegation discuss parliamentary cooperation in Tashkent

14 hours ago
 AIM Congress launches with high-impact pre-event w ..

AIM Congress launches with high-impact pre-event workshops across key investment ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From World