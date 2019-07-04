Australian student detained in North Korea 'released, safe'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :A 29-year-old Australian student detained in North Korea surfaced in Beijing on Thursday, saying he felt "great" after being released.

Alek Sigley, one of a handful of Westerners living and studying in North Korea, disappeared without a trace around June 23, prompting a week of deep concern and frantic speculation about his fate.

For days Sigley's family received no word about his whereabouts or well being, stoking fears he may have been the latest in a long line of foreigners to become entangled in North Korea's police state.

"I'm Ok, I'm Ok, yeah, yeah, I'm good. I'm very good," Sigley said at Beijing's international airport. Asked how he felt, he responded: "Great.

" He went to the Australian embassy and was later seen again at the airport, where he smiled again and waved at reporters. He was expected to travel to Japan, where his wife still lives.

Earlier, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison told lawmakers that Sigley had "been released from detention in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea" and that "he is safe and well".

Sigley's father Gary, a professor of Chinese and Asian studies, told media in Australia that the family was "extremely pleased he is safe and sound".

The father admitted he had missed a call from his son because he had been busy "shopping", but hoped to give him a "big hug and kiss" soon.