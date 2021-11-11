UrduPoint.com

Australian Students Win Int'l Prize For Work On Carbon Capture

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 03:43 PM

Australian students win int'l prize for work on carbon capture

A team of students from Australia's Monash University were declared on Thursday as one of the winners of the XPRIZE Carbon Removal Student Competition

SYDNEY, Nov. 11 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :A team of students from Australia's Monash University were declared on Thursday as one of the winners of the XPRIZE Carbon Removal Student Competition.

The competition, funded by Tesla-founder Elon Musk, will see teams from around the world have their carbon capture projects pitted against each other with the help of 250,000 U.S. Dollars in funding.

One of the team members, Payton Seeto, a fourth-year student studying mechanical engineering and finance at Monash University and Chief Operating Officer on the project, told Xinhua that the team's project has been seven months in the making.

"We're hoping that we can really get people excited about this award, and all the amazing things that it will let us do," said Seeto.

The winning proposal from Monash's team, the Monash Carbon Capture and Conversion student team, proposed the use of bio-sequestration to capture carbon dioxide (CO2).

Seeto said their technology relies on "artificial forests", which are constructed to absorb as much CO2 from the air as possible.

"We've designed an environment that we feel will maximise our solution and its potential," said Seeto. "We will have that floating in the ocean where micro algae will be able to consume as much carbon as possible." After the apparatus has absorbed CO2, under the team's proposal, the sequestered carbon could be converted into usable materials like timber and biochar, a carbon rich charcoal that can be used to fertilize soil.

"We need to look after our planet, and we believe that we're creating by-products that really work after that." Seeto said the project has been a great way for her, and other young people like her, to front up to climate change, a crisis that can often leave young people feeling powerless.

"There's so much work that needs to be done, and it's amazing to be a part of that." The next stage of the competition will run until February of 2022.

In the meantime, the team will refine their proposal, begin on prototypes and modelling before their final proposal is pitted up against projects from professional and student teams from across the globe.

The team's achievements thus far have attracted the attention of top Australian officials.

"Australia can excel at carbon capture and storage thanks to our natural geography and Monash University students are leading the way," said Assistant Minister for Industry, Energy and Emissions Reduction Tim Wilson.

Seeto's advice for other young people who want to get involved in climate solutions is "see what's around you".

"Reach out and find like-minded individuals, there are so many opportunities out there."

Related Topics

World Technology Australia Student Young Elon Musk February All From Industry Top

Recent Stories

COVID-19 claims nine people in Pakistan in last 24 ..

COVID-19 claims nine people in Pakistan in last 24 hours

35 seconds ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives U.S. Librarian of Congress

Sharjah Ruler receives U.S. Librarian of Congress

18 minutes ago
 Vaccine champion Spain spared European virus surge ..

Vaccine champion Spain spared European virus surge

5 minutes ago
 Tributes paid to Allma Iqbal for awakening Muslims ..

Tributes paid to Allma Iqbal for awakening Muslims of sub-continent

5 minutes ago
 European Commission Upgrades Forecast for 2021 Eur ..

European Commission Upgrades Forecast for 2021 Euro Area GDP Growth to 5%

5 minutes ago
 EU Did Not Notify Turkey About Sanctions Over Tran ..

EU Did Not Notify Turkey About Sanctions Over Transport of Migrants to Belarus - ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.