Australian Submarines to Maintain Peace in Indo-Pacific - Senior Biden Admin. Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) The main goal of the United States in assisting Australia to acquire nuclear-powered submarines lies in promoting peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region, a senior Biden administration official said on Wednesday.

"This allows Australia to play at a much higher level, and to augment American capabilities (in the region)," the official said during a press briefing. "This is about maintaining peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific."