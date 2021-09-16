Australian Submarines To Maintain Peace In Indo-Pacific - Senior Biden Admin. Official
Thu 16th September 2021 | 02:10 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) The main goal of the United States in assisting Australia to acquire nuclear-powered submarines lies in promoting peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region, a senior Biden administration official said on Wednesday.
"This allows Australia to play at a much higher level, and to augment American capabilities (in the region)," the official said during a press briefing. "This is about maintaining peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific."