Australian Supreme Court Suspends Highway Construction in Victoria - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) The Supreme Court of the southeastern Australian state of Victoria has ordered the suspension of highway construction after a tree, which Indigenous Australians consider to be culturally significant, was cut down, the ABC channel reported on Thursday.

Several trees, including the one that is regarded as significant by the country's indigenous population, were cut down on Monday during the construction of a highway project that is worth over $110 million. The incident caused the local Djab Wurrung community to protest, with 50 participants detained by the police.

ABC added that the construction was halted until November 19, when the consideration of the case would be resumed.

Earlier, the authorities of the state of Victoria agreed to amend the highway project to save 16 of 22 trees, which are of cultural significance for the indigenous population.