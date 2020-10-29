UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australian Supreme Court Suspends Highway Construction In Victoria - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 36 seconds ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 05:34 PM

Australian Supreme Court Suspends Highway Construction in Victoria - Reports

The Supreme Court of the southeastern Australian state of Victoria has ordered the suspension of highway construction after a tree, which Indigenous Australians consider to be culturally significant, was cut down, the ABC channel reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) The Supreme Court of the southeastern Australian state of Victoria has ordered the suspension of highway construction after a tree, which Indigenous Australians consider to be culturally significant, was cut down, the ABC channel reported on Thursday.

Several trees, including the one that is regarded as significant by the country's indigenous population, were cut down on Monday during the construction of a highway project that is worth over $110 million. The incident caused the local Djab Wurrung community to protest, with 50 participants detained by the police.

ABC added that the construction was halted until November 19, when the consideration of the case would be resumed.

Earlier, the authorities of the state of Victoria agreed to amend the highway project to save 16 of 22 trees, which are of cultural significance for the indigenous population.

Related Topics

Protest Supreme Court Police Victoria November Million

Recent Stories

Nasir Jamshed released on bail in spot fixing case ..

8 minutes ago

President Dr Arif Alv urges Muslim world leaders' ..

37 seconds ago

KP CS inspects uplift work in Islamia College

39 seconds ago

DC orders strict monitoring on last day of anti-po ..

44 seconds ago

Austrian OMV Says Remains Committed to Nord Stream ..

4 minutes ago

France Activates Vigipirate Counter-Terrorism Plan ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.