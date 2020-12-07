UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australian Surfer Survives Great White Shark Attack

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 01:21 PM

Australian surfer survives great white shark attack

An Australian surfer told Monday how he managed to paddle back to shore and walk hundreds of meters to get help after being attacked by a great white shark

Sydney (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :An Australian surfer told Monday how he managed to paddle back to shore and walk hundreds of meters to get help after being attacked by a great white shark.

The 29-year-old said he had been enjoying a "normal days surfing" on Sunday on Kangaroo Island -- off Australia's southern coast -- when he had a sensation of "being hit by a truck" on his left side.

"It bit me around my back, buttock and elbow and took a chunk out of my board," the surfer said in a statement.

"I got a glimpse of the shark as it let go and disappeared." Police said a member of the public took the man from D'Estrees Bay and was met by paramedics while on route to the island's main city of Kingscote.

Ambulance leader Michael Rushby told Nine news he helped stabilize the man, who was suffering from "serious lacerations" before organising an emergency airlift to the mainland.

South Australia Police said the man's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

"I'm feeling incredibly lucky and grateful, and I'm optimistic I'll make a full recovery," the man said in his statement.

There have been eight fatal shark attacks in Australian waters so far this year, according to statistics maintained by the Taronga Conservation Society Australia.

Related Topics

Police Australia Man Sunday From

Recent Stories

Brexit talks in crisis as decision day dawns

7 seconds ago

Over 85 pct Chinese youth willing to be pillars of ..

8 seconds ago

Indonesia receives over a million Chinese Covid-19 ..

10 seconds ago

Russia Registers 28,142 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 ..

11 seconds ago

Record ballot ticket demand for Pak-England Edgbas ..

14 seconds ago

Asian markets mixed as traders prepare for big wee ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.