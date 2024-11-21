Australian teen dead after suspected Laos methanol poisoning

Bangkok, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) A young Australian woman has died and another is fighting for her life in hospital Thursday after a suspected mass methanol poisoning in Laos, Australia's prime minister said.

Two Danish citizens and an American have also reportedly died in Laos following what media said was a night out in a popular backpacker town where they had drunk suspected tainted alcohol.

"Tragically, Bianca Jones has lost her life. Our first thoughts at this moment are with her family and friends who are grieving a terrible and cruel loss," Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told parliament.

"We also take this moment to say that we are thinking of Bianca's friend Holly Bowles who is fighting for her life."

The group of around 12 tourists became ill after a night out on November 12 in adventure capital Vang Vieng, according to British and Australian media.

Holly Bowles, a friend of Jones', was on "life support" in a hospital in Bangkok, her father, Shaun Bowles, said Wednesday.

"She's on life support," he told Australia's Nine news.

"We are comforted by the knowledge that her incredible spirit touched so many lives during her time with us," Jones' family said in a statement to Australia's Herald Sun newspaper.

"The kindness shown to our family during this unimaginable time has been truly humbling."

On Tuesday, Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet said two Danish citizens had died in Laos, citing the country's foreign affairs ministry, which did not give any other details.

AFP has contacted the Danish embassy in Bangkok for comment.

The US State Department confirmed the "death of a U.S. citizen in Vang Vieng, Laos," and said it was "closely monitoring the situation and providing consular assistance."

It did not give details on the date or cause of death.

Bowles and Jones, both aged 19 from Melbourne, became unwell while staying at the Nana Backpackers Hostel in Vang Vieng last week, Australian media reported.

The women drank at the hostel's bar before they went out for the evening, the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper reported.

They failed to check out on November 13, when hostel staff rushed the pair to the hospital.

The Facebook and Instagram pages of the hostel had been deactivated as of Thursday and it was no longer taking bookings on booking websites.

AFP was unable to reach the hostel for comment.

UK media reported one British woman was also in hospital in Bangkok after drinking in Vang Vieng.

AFP has contacted the UK's embassies in Thailand and Laos for comment.

Vang Vieng was once notorious for backpackers behaving badly at jungle parties before it re-branded as an eco-tourism destination.