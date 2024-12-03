Open Menu

Australian Tennis Great Neale Fraser Dies Aged 91

Faizan Hashmi Published December 03, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Australian tennis great Neale Fraser, who won 19 Grand Slam titles, has died aged 91, officials said on Tuesday as tributes poured in.

The former world number one lifted three major singles titles, including Wimbledon in 1960, together with 16 Grand Slam doubles crowns.

In 1959 he won all three US titles -- singles, doubles and mixed -- at Forest Hills and led Australia to glory in the Davis Cup, a competition he became synonymous with and captained his country in.

"He was like a father to me," national governing body Tennis Australia quoted Pat Cash, another former Wimbledon champion, as saying.

"He just knew how to make you feel important and play your best.

"

Fellow Australian great Rod Laver, who was beaten by Fraser at Wimbledon and for the US title, paid tribute to "my dear mate and fellow lefty".

"He was a true gem in a golden era of Australian tennis legends -- an incredible World No.1, a Grand Slam champion and a Davis Cup icon," the 86-year-old Laver wrote on X.

"Neale bested me in two major finals, pushing me to become a better player.

"I'll miss you dearly, buddy," he added.

Tennis Australia chief executive Craig Tiley called Fraser "a true icon of our sport".

"His passion for tennis and dedication to representing Australia inspired generations of players and fans," he added.

