Australian Tennis Great Neale Fraser Dies Aged 91
Sumaira FH Published December 03, 2024 | 03:40 PM
Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Australian tennis great Neale Fraser, who won 19 Grand Slam titles, has died aged 91, officials said on Tuesday as tributes poured in.
The former world number one lifted three major singles titles, including Wimbledon in 1960, together with 16 Grand Slam doubles crowns.
In 1959 he won all three US titles -- singles, doubles and mixed -- at Forest Hills and led Australia to glory in the Davis Cup, a competition he became synonymous with and captained his country in.
