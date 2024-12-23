Australian Tennis Star Purcell Provisionally Suspended For Doping
Muhammad Irfan Published December 23, 2024 | 12:30 PM
Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) Two-time Grand Slam doubles champion Max Purcell has taken a voluntary suspension for breaking anti-doping rules, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) said Monday.
The Australian, who is ranked 12th in the world for doubles, admitted to a breach of the regulations relating to the use of a "prohibited method" and had "requested to enter into a provisional suspension on December 10."
No other details were divulged.
"Time served under provisional suspension will be credited against any future sanction," the ITIA said, with the ban coming into effect on December 12.
Under the suspension, the 26-year-old is prohibited from playing in, coaching at, or attending any tennis event authorised by any of the sport's governing bodies or national associations.
It means he will currently not be able to play in the Australian Open at Melbourne Park in January.
Purcell won the 2022 Wimbledon doubles title alongside fellow Australian Matt Ebden and the US Open crown this year, partnered by Jordan Thompson.
Tennis Australia stressed that the breach related to a prohibited method, rather than a prohibited substance.
"The International Tennis Integrity Agency confirmed the breach relates to the use of a prohibited method, rather than the presence of a prohibited substance," it said in a statement carried by Australian media.
"As the matter is currently under investigation, it is inappropriate to comment further at this time."
The ITIA is the same organisation that charged top-ranked Jannik Sinner and world number two Iga Swiatek over breaches of its anti-doping programme.
Italy's Sinner was exonerated after twice testing positive for traces of the steroid clostebol in March.
He is currently awaiting the outcome of a World Anti-Doping Agency appeal against the decision.
Swiatek tested positive for a banned heart medication in August.
But the ITIA accepted that the violation was not intentional and the Polish star escaped with a one-month sanction.
Both are expected to play at the Australian Open, which starts on January 12.
Recent Stories
Govt, PTI hold first round of talks today
Al Seer Marine expands fleet with delivery of two modern MR tankers
Court postpones decision on £190 million reference against Imran Khan, Bushra B ..
ADNOC Drilling’s two brand new jack-ups rigs arrive in UAE
Launch of Winter National Awareness Campaign for Safety and Security at Fuel Sta ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 December 2024
Unstable weather conditions expected across UAE until Thursday
Iraq, Oman Sign two MoUs to strengthen cooperation
Expo Centre Sharjah sets record with 80 exhibitions, 3 million visitors in 2024
Hamdan bin Mohammed approves formation of Board of Directors of ‘Young Arab Le ..
IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 launch on February 17 under UAE President's patronage
More Stories From World
-
Gaza rescuers say Israeli strikes kill 3542 seconds ago
-
Atalanta fight back to take top spot in Serie A, Roma hit five53 seconds ago
-
Daniels throws five TDs as Commanders down Eagles, Lions and Vikings win1 minute ago
-
Australian tennis star Purcell provisionally suspended for doping1 minute ago
-
Slovak PM Fico on surprise visit to Kremlin to talk gas deliveries11 minutes ago
-
Wallace and Gromit return with comic warning about AI dystopia21 minutes ago
-
'Next to impossible' to rescue patients from Gaza's hospital after Israel's evacuation order: Direct ..2 hours ago
-
Three and easy as Dortmund move into Bundesliga top six3 hours ago
-
Lonely this Christmas: Vendee skippers in low-key celebrations on high seas3 hours ago
-
Brazil plane crash killed family of 10: authorities4 hours ago
-
Atalanta fight back to take top spot in Serie A, Roma hit five4 hours ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results - collated4 hours ago